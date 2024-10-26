NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Maple Leafs, and Utah

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel would be available to play today but they aren’t sure if he needs more than one full practice. He’ll be ready by Monday for sure.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and Sam Honzek practiced in regular jerseys yesterday. It was their first full practice.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson won’t need to have surgery on his left shoulder according to GM Don Waddell.

Although he won’t need surgery, he will still be out for an extended period of time. Doctors believe that he’ll be fine with rehab.

NHL Rumors: The Latest on the New York Rangers and Their Free Agents

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets Dmitri Voronkov was alternating with Kevin Labanc on line rushes. He was injured in the preseason and was expected to be out until late November. He may be closer to returning.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher has had the flu and it’s not known if he’ll be in the lineup.

Forward Tyler Motte is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He skated after practice.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told the Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is on track to return to the lineup in early 2025.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon joined the team on their road trip and practiced with them yesterday.

Forward Ryan Hartman (upper-body) returned to Minnesota and will be out for the last two games of their road trip.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty was back on the ice yesterday and missing Thursday’s game.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club forward Nick Bjugstad is ready to return to the lineup tonight.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started with rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.

NHL News: New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere Finalizing an Extension