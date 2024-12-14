NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Canes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Leafs, Capitals, and Jets

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway didn’t practice yesterday but could play today. He has a mid-body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is skating but remains out with back spasms.

Forward Sam Lafferty practiced for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on November 29th. He could be an option this weekend.

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (lower-body) is day-to-day.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury will be out for a few weeks after having surgery on his hand.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez was placed on the IR with a neck injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings goaltenders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon are out tonight. Talbot is still dealing with a lower-body issue and wasn’t able to finish practice yesterday.

NHL.com: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on Lyon: “He took a full practice today, moving post to post very well. This was the plan all along. Hope for Wednesday.”

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have placed defenseman Jacob Middleton on the LTIR.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello could be close to being able to come off of the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: “ With Middleton added to LTIR per @RussoHockey , #MNWild have $6.2M Cap Space remaining in LTIR. They could activate Zuccarello ($4.125M) from LTIR & have $2M space remaining. Or, could send 1 player down & stop using LTIR & accrue cap space again”

Jessi Piece: Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin practiced yesterday but are doubtful for tonight.

Coach Jon Hynes: “They’re skating again today, so it’s close. Is it tomorrow? I’m not sure. Is it Sunday? Is it Wednesday? I think it’ll be a realistic discussion between the players with the athletic trainer.”

James Nichols: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar was back at practice yesterday.

Amanda Stein:

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers put defenseman K’Andre Miller on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on Anthony Stolarz: “We got good news on him. Day to day right now. Didn’t go on the ice, but we’ll see tomorrow if he can get out there.”

Berube when asked if they expect him back next week: “Yeah, I do. But he has to get on the ice. It was good news overall. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann is hopeful to return tonight.

TSN: Chris Johnston says that the Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin may not be ready to return before Christmas. He still hasn’t started skating with the team and the Capitals may want to do what’s best for him and not let him rush back.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.