NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Rangers, Sens, Penguins, Golden Knights and Capitals

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had recently received clearance to resume skating. He’s been out since January after shoulder surgery.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesper Fast is out with an upper-body injury. When asked if it could be a long-term thing, he said “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall traveled with the team to Vegas and LA but wasn’t cleared for contact. He continues to rehab.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard remains out.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t comment on the status for forward Filip Chytil for Game 1.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle had been dealing with a lingering wrist injury and then he suffered a shoulder injury late in the season.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said that he was dealing with an injury late in the season and he’ll need to meet with doctors.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Letang’s injury situation: “What I will tell you is he was dealing with a myriad of injuries. He’s a warrior, there’s no other way to put it, with some of the things he was dealing with and played through.”

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier was on the ice for their optional skate in a no-contact jersey. Forward Mark Stone was also in a no-contact jersey.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defensemen Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin skated before their optional practice yesterday. Both are out with upper-body injuries. Game 1 for the Capitals is Sunday at 3:00 PM.