NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders and More

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza is progressing and is day-to-day. Yesterday was his first full practice.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Chris Tanev went to the hospital and all tests came back negative. He received clearance to travel with the team and will be re-evaluated in Calgary today.

Very scary situation. Chris Tanev blocks a shot and doesn’t get up. Hope and pray Tanev is ok. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HfIxSkggfu — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) December 13, 2022

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho didn’t practice yesterday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (hip) was on the ice for prartice yesterday.

Ben Pope: The Blackhawks activate goaltender Petr Mrazek off the IR.

Helene St. James: Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta wasn’t on the ice yesterday. He’s missed the past two games with an illness.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. He is expected to return next month.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Cole Caufield left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Trevor Lewis absolutely rocks Cole Caufield 😳 #Flames pic.twitter.com/sDXNMMr3Mt — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) December 13, 2022

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will go on a conditioning stint in Utica before he gets into games with the Devils.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier will be traveling with the team. Defenseman Adam Pelech won’t leave with the team but could join them later on.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith didn’t have an update on Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte after the game. They should know more today.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Jeff Petry was still having his “upper-body” injury evaluated and missed last night’s game.

It appeared that he injured his arm on Saturday.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that they expect defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and forward Nico Sturm to play tonight.

Forward Alexander Barabanov is dealing with a lower-body injury and is questionable.

Goaltender James Reimer is also a possibility.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is getting closer but wasn’t ready last night.

Lou Korac: Blues forward Logan Brown (upper-body) is going to start practicing with the team soon.

Owen Krepps: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has been placed on the IR.