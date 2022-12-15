NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Senators, Penguins and Canucks

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the team yesterday but is unlikely to be ready for tonight’s game. He’s been out for their last seven games with a lower-body injury.

“He hasn’t had a lot of practice time, so that would be a concern,” Sabres coach Don Granato said of the Russian returning to the lineup right away.

The Sabres are in Arizona on Saturday and Vegas on Monday.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza has missed the past six games with an undisclosed injury but should return tonight according to Granato.

“Based on what I saw, I’m comfortable he’s had enough time now,” he said. “He’s pushed it enough.”

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said that defenseman Chris Tanev has no fractures and is day-to-day.

TSN: Tanev took a slap shot off the side of the head on Monday. It doesn’t appear that he’ll miss significant time.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty was on the ice yesterday with a no-contact jersey on.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have placed defenseman Olli Maatta on the IR retroactive to December 6th.

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Filip Hronek did not return to last night’s game.

Helene St. James: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that Hronek wanted to return to last night’s game but the doctor wouldn’t let him. He was in concussion protocol.

They sounded optimistic that it was not a serious injury. They should know more today or tomorrow.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will be out for at least a week with a shoulder strain.

Puck Pedia: Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenseman Jeff Petry on the LTIR. After the two call-ups, the Penguins have $4.8 million cap space.

Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins forward Jason Zucker is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Zucker was injured on Monday, tried to come back and may have further injured it. He’s obviously not traveling with the team.

Zucker joins Petry in players who could be out for a while. Sullivan said that neither requires surgery.

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.