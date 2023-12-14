NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sharks, Capitals and Jets

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch, Mattias Samuelsson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned to the lineup last night.

Salim Valji: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was on the ice for over an hour with their AHL team.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov missed last night’s game and is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Tanner Pearson has been placed on the IR.

Montreal Canadiens: Pearson will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula returned to the lineup last night.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield missed last night’s game.

New York Islanders; Mayfield is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that Filip Chytil is skating on his own but not practicing with the team yet and added “nothing has really changed.”

Forward Kaapo Kakko isn’t skating yet and there is no update on when defenseman K’Andre Miller will return.

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks placed defenseman Matt Benning on the IR.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty practiced with the team in a no-contact jersey. It was his first full practice with the team.

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets confirm that forward Kyle Connor will be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury. He’s been placed on the IR.