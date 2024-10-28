NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Panthers, Senators, Flyers, and Golden Knights

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Panthers.

Aaron Vickers: Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich returned to the lineup last night. He’d been out with a lower-body injury and had missed their first seven games of the season.

NHL: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is expected to return to the lineup tonight.

He has missed their past eight games.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Saturday: “We believe if Barkov gets off the ice feeling good today, we’ll see him against Buffalo.”

NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect Too May GM or Coaching Changes

TSN: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto will be out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

His last game was Tuesday and he didn’t skate on Thursday or Friday.

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Cam York on the IR with an upper-body injury. He was injured in Wednesday’s game from a hit from Washington Capitals Nic Dowd.

“Minimum of two weeks is what we know,” general manager Daniel Briere said. “It depends how he’s going to recover, but we expect him to be out at least two weeks, and we’ll see from there.”

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson returned to the lineup last night after missing their first eight games of the season with an undisclosed injury.

