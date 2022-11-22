NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators, Flyers, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Mike Harrrington: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that forward Zemgus Girgensons could be in the lineup tonight.

Forward Kyle Okposo was on the ice yesterday and is doing better.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames forward Brett Ritchie missed their morning skate.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the line.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto didn’t travel with the team on their road trip.

Jack campbell gets clipped with a puck in the eye area while sitting on the bench. pic.twitter.com/cnxibs7QG9 — zach (@zjlaing) November 22, 2022

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia practiced with the team in a no-contact jersey. He should be able to return to the lineup in the next seven to ten days.

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman was having a lower-body injury evaluated yesterday and didn’t practice.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is listed as day-to-day.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker will be out for at least a month with a high ankle sprain.

Forward Shane Pinto was only on the ice for 10 minutes yesterday. He had blocked a shot on Saturday.

“We suspect he’ll play but today was a good day to give him off,” said coach D.J. Smith when asked about Pinto’s status for the game against the Sharks.

Olivia Reiner: On the ice before the Philadelphia Flyers morning skate were injured forwards Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

Giana Han: Flyers coach John Tortorella didn’t give any update on Atkinson, Konecny or Scott Laughton. He didn’t talk to the trainers.

It looked like for Laughton’s injury, he hit his head.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov will travel with the team on their road trip but he won’t play.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Ilya Samsonov will be on the ice today.

Defenseman T.J. Brodie isn’t progressing as quickly as they had hoped and won’t be traveling with the team on their road trip.

David Alter: Leafs coach said that defenseman Morgan Rielly will have some pictures taken on the injury that caused him to leave last night’s game early.

Jonas Siegel: Keefe on the Rielly’s importance: “We lose Muzzin, (the media) made a big deal out of it. It wasn’t a big deal. Brodie, (the media) made a big deal of it. It wasn’t a big deal. We just gotta keep playing. That’s the way it goes.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie practiced yesterday for the second consecutive day but defenseman Dmitry Orlov didn’t practice. Orlov was a full participant on Wednesday.