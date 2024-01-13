NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Senators, Penguins, and Jets

Bill Thompson: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson had some imaging done yesterday and they’ll have the results today.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin were given the day off.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones said that he feels good to go today.

It was initially thought that his shoulder injury would keep him out of the lineup for two weeks but they determined he had a PC joint injury and he couldn’t have any contact for four weeks.

Frank Seravalli: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is practicing with the team and GM Chris MacFarland said that Landeskog could return for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That is a long way away and a lot of things would need to go right.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, defenseman Jonas Brodin, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson were all on the ice yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators will need to wait to find out a timeline for Anton Forsberg before they make a recall decision. They may need to sign a goalie to an ATO and then use an emergency recall for Mads Sogaard.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Josh Norris will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Reilly Smith will be out “longer term” with an upper-body injury.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is dealing with an upper-body injury but is expected to play today.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forward Mark Scheifele is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s not ruled out for tonight’s game.

Mike McIntyre: Jets forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby missed practice with an illness.