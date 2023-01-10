NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Blues, Lightning and Capitals

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju and goaltender Eric Comrie are getting closer to returning.

Jokiharju wasn’t ready to go last night. Comrie said that he’s ready to return but it’s not up to him when he gets back in the lineup.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen return to practice yesterday.

He has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ondrej Kase was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will return to the lineup tonight.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood was injured in practice. Everyone huddled around him. He was in a lot of pain.

Tatar and McLeod bringing Wood off the ice. pic.twitter.com/PLm4OmcJTt — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 9, 2023

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Wood: “I did see it. It didn’t seem like anything major when it happened. I had eyes on him when he was skating. He’s making the trip so we’ll see where he’s at .”

Ryan Novozinsky: Devils defenseman John Marino will travel with the team on their trip out to the west coast.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that defenseman Adam Pelech has skated the past three days. He’s been out since December 6th.

Kevin Kurz: Pelech hasn’t skated practice with the team yet. Simon Holmstrom and Kyle Palmieri practiced.

New York Rangers: Goaltender Jaroslav Halak missed practice with a stomach illness.

Jim Thomas: The St. Louis Blues have placed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on the IR.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian returned to practice yesterday. He had missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin (hip surgery) was on the ice before their optional practice in a no-contact jersey. He didn’t stay on for practice but has been doing more work each time he’s been on the ice.