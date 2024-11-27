NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Utah and Canucks

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson said he’s ready to return to the lineup tonight.

Heather Engel: Sabres forward Jordan Greenway had a mid-body “procedure” that could help his injury according to coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff said it wasn’t an operation. They’ll know more about his situation in a few more days.

Kevin Weekes: Sources say that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is progressing. There is no timeline.

Kenzie Lalonde: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will travel with the team on their three-game road trip that gets underway tonight.

Sean Farrell: Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson didn’t play last night due to a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider missed their optional skate yesterday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Artem Zub on the LTIR. After recalling Donovan Sebrango, they have $3.8 million in cap space.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Blake Lizotte (concussion) could return tonight. Yesterday was his first practice taking contact.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews took part in his first full practice since his upper-body injury kept him out of the lineup since November 3rd.

Dave McCarthy: Matthews after skating yesterday: “But I might need maybe one or two to really get my legs and lungs back under me, but we will just kind of see how I respond today and see how it goes tomorrow.”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (upper-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Max Domi isn’t back on the ice and didn’t travel with the team.

TSN: Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis took part in his first full practice with the team. He’s on the LTIR after having jaw surgery.

Sean Farrell: Utah HC defenseman Robert Bortuzzo left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is getting closer to returning and being close to being a game-time decision.

Sportsnet: Canucks forward Brock Boeser will return to the lineup on Thursday.