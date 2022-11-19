NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Senators, Kraken, Lightning and Golden Knights

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie had an MRI on his knee and he’ll be out weeks according to GM Kevyn Adams.

Heather Engel of NHL,com: Sabres forward Jack Quinn practiced yesterday and could return to the lineup today.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons didn’t practice yesterday and will he be re-evaluated on Monday. He left Wednesday’s game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson practiced yesterday. He’s missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forwards Max Pacioretty and Teuvo Teravainen were on the ice yesterday.

Pacioretty doing a short drill. pic.twitter.com/5MJrBg9mnd — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 18, 2022

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz and goaltender Scott Wedgewood didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Denis Gurianov practiced.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that forward Kailer Yamamoto hasn’t skated yet. He’s still day-to-day and doubtful to play today.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is progressing from his injury well. If things continue to go in the right direction, they’re hopeful that he can practice on Tuesday.

Steve Lloyd: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Thomas Chabot will skate again today. That implied that he’s already been back on the ice. He is eligible to come off the IR after tomorrow’s game. They leave on a road trip.

Seattle Kraken PR: The Seattle Kraken have activated goaltender Philipp Grubauer from the IR.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill said that it’s possible that defenseman Zach Bogosian plays today against the Nashville Predators.

Chris Krenn: Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak practiced yesterday in regular jerseys.

NHL,com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy is doubtful for tonight against the Edmonton Oilers according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

“I don’t believe he’s going to travel,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I’ll know better tomorrow if he’ll meet us. I’d put him doubtful certainly for Edmonton.”