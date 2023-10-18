NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Senators, Blues, Lightning, and Jets

Daily Faceoff: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Joe Yerdon: Sabres coach Don Granato didn’t seem that concerned about Samuelsson and said he’s day-to-day.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Aho: “He did something at the end of the last game that we didn’t think was that serious. But… if you’re not 100%, you’re not going. He’ll get looked at again and we’ll take it from there.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left last night’s game in the first period after taking a puck off the mask.

David Pagnotta: Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski could be out for an extended period of time. He took a shot off the foot/ankle at practice on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Kirby Dach tore his ACL and MCL and will miss the rest of the season as he requires surgery.

Stu Cowen: Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left last night’s game.

Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators should have an update on defenseman Luke Schenn today.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek didn’t practice yesterday. Nosek is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators Josh Norris was practicing with the first power-play unit. An optimistic sign that he could be ready to return soon.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich missed practice with an upper-body injury.

Forward Brayden Schenn returned to practice after having a maintenance day on Sunday.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos didn’t skate yesterday and missed last night’s game.

TSN: Stamkos missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. On Saturday he blocked a shot that appeared to hurt him.

Forward Tyler Motte will miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi left last night’s game in the first period with an apparent right leg injury.