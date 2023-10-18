NHL News: Waivers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Patrick Kane

On waivers

Chris Johnston: The New Jersey Devils put goaltender Keith Kinkaid on waivers.

The Canucks and Penguins exchange a forward and a defenseman

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have traded defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover.

“I would like to thank Jack for all the time he spent with our organization and always pushing hard when competing for a spot,” said Allvin. “It has been a tough couple of years for him and this will give him a fresh start. The two players coming back in this trade will add to our depth as we continue to look at ways to improve our organization.”

Mark Friedman, acquired by VAN, is a physical defenceman. His numbers generally look like the usual “good results in a small depth role” deal, except for the fact that he’s drawn minor penalties at nearly double the rate of any other defenceman in the past three seasons. pic.twitter.com/2gFeOJCFTP — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 17, 2023

On if Patrick Kane would be eligible for a 35-plus contract next month when he turns 35 years old

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Lots to Talk about, on free agent forward Patrick Kane and if he could sign a 35-plus contract.

Marek: “Alright, this is Andrew, Elliotte, from Maple Ridge, saying ‘I was wondering if you think it’s possible that Patick Kane is waiting until November 19th to sign a new contract. This would put him at 35 years old and make him eligible for a performance bonus structured contract. At least as far as I can tell. Thank you and keep up the good work new Amil (referring to producers of the podcast). Andrew in Maple Ridge.’

Friedman: “Andrew in Maple Ridge, it’s a very good question. But the answer is no because the way the NHL works is on a calendar and that calendar ends on June 30th and starts on July 1st. Your age on that season is your age on July 1st.

So he doesn’t become eligible for an over 35 contract because his birthday is on November 19th.

I love the way you think Andrew. Like if I was running a league I would try to get away with that but it’s not the way it goes. So because Kane’s birthday is after July 1st, that he’s considered 34 this season.”