NHL Injuries: Sabres, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram missed last night’s game for personal reasons.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa would miss last night’s and Saturday’s games but hopefully would be ready to return on Wednesday.

Ansar Khan of MLive: Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen missed his fourth game in a row last night with an upper-body injury.

Forward Andrew Copp missed last night’s game with a broken cheekbone that he suffered Tuesday night. They’ll know more in the next couple of days how long he’ll be out for.

Rasmussen and Copp haven’t been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that forward Connor McDavid is still day-to-day and is questionable for tonight.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil has his practice gear back in his stall at the arena, so it looks like he’s back in town and going to be doing some skating.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves has missed the past six games and is now listed on the IR.

STL Blues News: St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte left last night’s game in the second period after blocking a shot with his right foot.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup. Defenseman Jake McCabe was given the night off as he’s been playing through some bumps and bruises.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Timothy Liljegren will practice today and they hope he’s able to get into a game before the start of the playoffs.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko practiced yesterday but they still don’t know when he’ll return. Playing against the Oilers is a possibility but against the Flames on Tuesday is more likely.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter skated for the second consecutive day but didn’t take part in their line rushes. Coach Rick Bowness said that they’ll have a better indication on his potential return after practice today.