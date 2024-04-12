NHL Rumors: It’s Going to be an Interesting Offseason for the St. Louis Blues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Porky Palmer Eclipsed This Podcast episode, on what could be in store for the St. Louis Blues this offseason.

Friedman: “I am, I am going to be really curious what St. Louis does in this offseason because Doug Armstrong has really tried to do some things here. Remember a year ago we tried the (Torey) Krug for (Travis) Sanheim that Krug vetoed, as is his right.

But he has really been trying to do some things. And I’m curious to see what he’s going to do behind the bench. And I’m curious to see what he’s gonna do with this team. Because you can tell he wants to, he wants to perform surgery and not minor surgery. We’re not talking about like something small here like, like a tummy tuck or you know, like something like that. We’re talking about some, some major surgery that …”

Marek: “Replacing a limb.”

Friedman: “Replacing a limb. Something like that. Yes, I, he clearly, clearly has the itch to do something here.

And you know, Nashville won again on Sunday night. They’ve, they’ve all been clinched a playoff berth. And you can’t go winless against a team like San Jose and think you’re going in the right direction. You just can’t.”

Marek: “One good news story at a St. Louis, Jordan Binnington‘s had a really good year.”

Friedman: “Yeah. He got really upset again, I saw on Sunday night …”

Marek: “I know.”

Friedman: “… in a game against the Ducks. but Binnington has had a great year. He’s been really good.”

Marek: “I had Woodley on the show last week and he was just gushing about how everyone’s overlooked this. And how good Binnington’s been. Like he’s got a clear sight analytics too. And he’s like Binnington, don’t sleep on it. He’s like Hellebuyck should probably win the Vezina. Markstrom’s gonna be in the conversation. But he’s like, Jordan Binnington’s had a tremendous year. Tremendous.”

Friedman: “So he’s got a no-trade clause that goes to a partial no-trade. I think it’s two-thirds of the league next year. So his full no-trade drops. And, you know, to me, I would be curious about what Armstrong will do here.”

Marek: “Wow.”

Friedman: “If he’ll go to Binnington, and say, I, cuz he’s got value. Now, you’re not the same. Like this is one of those things where it’s, it’s sort of damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Cause as promising as Hofer looks, you’re not as good without Binnington but it might be your best chance to get something.”