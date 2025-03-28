NHL Injuries: Sabres, Stars, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Penguins, and Blues

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Lafferty is getting very close to returning to the lineup.

Jason Gregor: Dallas Stars play-by-play broadcaster Josh Bogorad on if there’s a possibility that defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be ready for the start of the playoffs:

“I don’t think you can be that confident considering how close the playoffs are. He has yet to skate, while Seguin has been skating, so it looks better for him.”

Ansar Khan: There’s been no update on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek, who is still being evaluated. Goaltender Cam Talbot was good to back up last night.

Helene St. James: Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom remains out.

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update on goaltender Stuart Skinner other than he wasn’t traveling with the team to Seattle.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek have both started skating. They are both week-to-week and will be traveling with the team on their road trip next week.

Jessi Pierce: Wild coach John Hynes yesterday:

“They started skating, they were on this morning. Now I will tell you guys, it’s only the first step in. It’s still week to week. That’s not anything different, but they are on that next protocol of getting on the ice, doing some skating, touching some pucks and things like that. But the status of their return, it’s nothing imminent. It’s still a week-to-week basis.”

Michael Russo: While on the road trip in New York, Kaprizov will meet with his surgeon.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin returned to the lineup.

Defenseman Declan Chisholm took part in their morning skate but didn’t play last night.

Sarah McLellan: Wild forward Marcus Foligno returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea returns to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Robby Stanley: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich missed last night’s game, his fourth in a row, due to an illness.

