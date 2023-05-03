NHL Injuries: Stars, Kraken, Golden Knights, Bruins, Red Wings and Lightning

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski returned to the lineup after being out with a concussion.

Alison Lukin: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update on forward Jared McCann but did say that he’s not on the road with them.

Saad Yousuf: Hakstol didn’t know about McCann’s status for the rest of the series.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was on the ice for practice yesterday. They weren’t missing anyone.

Shawn Roarke: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left practice early yesterday. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on Stone but didn’t seem too concerned.

The Eliminated

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark wouldn’t disclose his injuries.

Matt Porter: Ullmark: “You can be hurt or you can be injured.” Ullmark was hurt.

Matt Porter: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said that his foot injury wasn’t hampering him.

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Simon Edvinsson had shoulder surgery on Monday and will be out for four to six months.

Chris Krenn: The Tampa Bay Lightning were still finishing up their end-of-season physical, but here is the list of injuries from their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tanner Jeannot – high ankle sprain.

Michael Eyssimont – concussion-like symptoms. (Symptoms were after the hit in Game 1 and he was cleared and not playing with symptoms when he returned.)

Erik Cernak – concussion. He was progressing but wouldn’t have been cleared.

Victor Hedman – hip impingement

Brayden Point – rib cage fracture.

Chris Krenn: Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy: “Probably the first 30-35 games felt as usual but then just me & my body probably weren’t on the same page. All those small injuries came out at the same time. My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to recovery. I kind of kept pushing myself to the limit.”

Chris Krenn: Vasilevskiy continued: “After game 35, my body kind of just let me down. TBH, I didn’t feel that great after that…It’s another experience for me. I’m still learning, too. Now I know that sometimes during the season I have to be more smart & take care of my body more often, recovery-wise.”