NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning – Keys to the offseason, free agents and their cap situation

Keys to the offseason for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: The Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. For whatever reason, the Lightning didn’t look like their past playoff selves.

2023 draft picks: 6th, two 7ths

The Lightning once again won’t have a lot of salary cap to work with and have pending UFA veterans in Alex Killorn, Corey Perry, and Ian Cole. Lightning GM Julien BriseBois may have little choice in retooling his roster. They have basically no draft capital to trade in the 2023 draft.

Their core is another year older. Can their current depth bounce back and maybe redefine themselves?

The Lightning’s run over the past few years may have finally caught up with them. They’ll have a longer offseason to heal up and recharge.

Chris Krenn: Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on re-signing pending UFA Alex Killorn: “I know it’s going to be a challenge. I think what helps us is that I know Alex loves it here. He wants to stay here. We’d love to have him here. He’s coming off a career season and means so much to our organization, both on the ice and off the ice.”

Chris Krenn: Killorn on if he wants to leave the Lightning: “No. I love playing here. I love everything about Tampa. I don’t want to leave. It’s just you have to look at all the angles for sure to make sure you make the right decision.”

Chris Krenn: Pending UFA forward Corey Perry: “I’ve still got more in me. I still want to play. We’ll see where it goes over the next few weeks and then take it from there.”

Chris Krenn: Lightning forward Steven Stamkos is entering the final year of his contract: “In my eyes, this is the only jersey I ever want to wear in my career.”

Tampa Bay Lightning free agents

2023 UFAs: Alex Killorn, Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ian Cole, Brian Elliott, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Gemel Smith, Trevor Carrick, Maxime Lagace, Daniel Walcott, and Dominik Masin.

2023 RFAs: Ross Colton, Tanner Jeannot, Michael Eyssimont, Grant Missmash, Cole Koepke, Dmitry Semykin, Gabriel Fortier, Sean Day, Rudolfs Balcers, and Simon Ryfors.

2024 UFAs: Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, Pat Maroon, Tanner Jeannot, Michael Eyssimont, Brent Seabrook, Zach Bogosian, Hayden Fleury, Darren Raddysh, Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet, and Rudolfs Balcers.

2024 RFAs: Brandon Hagel, Felex Robert, Decland Carlile, Hugo Alnefelt, Maxim Cajkovic, and Gage Goncalves.

