NHL Injury and Rumors: Frederik Andersen, Tanner Pearson, and Dylan Holloway

Andersen’s injury status and the Maple Leafs thoughts in net
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet updating Frederik Andersen‘s injury and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation.
“So, earlier on Sheldon Keefe, the Maple Leafs head coach, had an interesting update on Andersen. wasn’t on the ice. He said he’s undergoing some different evaluations. So we’re all kind of sitting here and saying “What does this mean?”
From what we understand, the Maple Leafs do not believe that Frederik Andersen’s season in jeopardy. So it’s not something we’re talking about, out for the year.
Some of the other things, I’ve been calling around asking about, they’re not actively looking for a goalie. What I understand they’ve told teams is, ‘We don’t have a ton of cap room. We don’t want to add another goaltender unless we absolutely have to.’
So right now it sounds like they expect Andersen to return.”
** NHLRumors.com transcription
Pearson’s injury and his contract situation
Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet on Vancouver Canucks injured forward and pending UFA Tanner Pearson.
“Tanner Pearson, he’s been out injured with an ankle injury. He’s sought some secondary opinions, and so far the news on that has been positive. In fact, he’s hoping potentially to get skating sometime here in the next week.
Which is noteably well ahead of the April 12th trade deadline. As a pending unrestricted free agent, that’s important for Vancouver. They have a decisions on his future. Negotiations on his next contract really haven’t begun yet at all. And if that deal doesn’t come around before the trade deadline, I would expect they’ll explore the trade market on Pearson.”
** NHLRumors.com transcription
Oilers prospect has a broken thumb
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet on Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway.
“Meanwhile, Edmonton has a teammate of Caufield, from the NCAA tournament Wisconsin, that was Dylan Holloway. Taken 14th overall last year. We’ve learned that Holloway played the game with a broken thumb.
So he injured and that is going to effect his situation. He wanted to play. He wanted to gut it out. He wanted to see if he could be a factor.
So the Oilers have some time here to figure out what the situation is with the injury, and therefore what his future will be.”
** NHLRumors.com transcription