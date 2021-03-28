NHL Injury and Rumors: Frederik Andersen, Tanner Pearson, and Dylan Holloway

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet updating Frederik Andersen‘s injury and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation.

“So, earlier on Sheldon Keefe, the Maple Leafs head coach, had an interesting update on Andersen. wasn’t on the ice. He said he’s undergoing some different evaluations. So we’re all kind of sitting here and saying “What does this mean?”

From what we understand, the Maple Leafs do not believe that Frederik Andersen’s season in jeopardy. So it’s not something we’re talking about, out for the year.

Some of the other things, I’ve been calling around asking about, they’re not actively looking for a goalie. What I understand they’ve told teams is, ‘We don’t have a ton of cap room. We don’t want to add another goaltender unless we absolutely have to.’

So right now it sounds like they expect Andersen to return.”