NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril had surgery on December 16th to repair a torn ACL on his right knee. He is done for the season.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams doesn’t think that the injuries suffered by forward Casey Mittelstadt, goaltender Craig Anderson and defenseman Robert Hagg are season-ending. There are no timetables for them, but Adams is hopeful they’ll all return.

Mike Maniscalco: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas was on the ice at practice yesterday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) was on the ice at practice yesterday.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks Derek King on Khaira: “To actually have him dressed and skating in a practice, I’m excited. But again, we’re not going to throw him back in the fire. We’re going to wait and make sure he’s 110% before he puts on that Hawks jersey for a game again.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust practiced in no-contact jerseys while Brian Boyle had a regular jersey on.

Kevin McGran: If he’s deemed healthy enough, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is eligible to come off the LTIR despite missing only six games.

The four games that were postponed go towards his 10 games/24-day requirement of LTIR.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone returned to the lineup. Goaltender Robin Lehner missed last night’s game.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that they pulled Stone from the game as he tweaked the injury that forced him out of their last game. This issue may not be related to the injury that kept him out earlier this season. With the Holiday break coming, it wasn’t worth playing him and risking further injury.

Jesse Granger: DeBoer on Robin Lehner: “tweaked lower body in the Islander game. I would call him day-to-day.”

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick shed his no-contact jersey and practiced in a regular jersey.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach DeBoer said that defenseman Alec Martinez has made some progress in the past seven to 10 days but that there isn’t a return date set for him yet. DeBoer added: “We’re talking about getting him back on the ice after Christmas.”