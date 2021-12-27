NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Senators and Maple Leafs

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they got some good news from forward Tage Thompson‘s MRI. The break should help heal some of his nagging injuries.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask (no NHL contract) could be game-ready in a matter of weeks.

Fluto Shinzawa: Rask might be ready after the Bruins three-game road trip that ends January 12th in Montreal according to Cassidy.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been cleared to return from his lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (oblique) and defenseman Adam Boqvist (upper-body) practiced yesterday.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: When the Edmonton Oilers return to action this week, forwards Zach Hyman and Kyle Turris will be ready to return.

Hyman would have been ready to return last week had their games not been postponed. It’s believed Hyman had a shoulder injury.

Turris has been out with a foot injury after he blocked a shot.

Edmonton Oilers: GM Ken Holland on injured goaltender Mike Smith.

“We’re not sure where Mike Smith is at yet. He was practicing, we thought he was close, and now we’ve gone into a five-day or basically a week break now having been in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday being an off-day. It’s going to be a complete week off for many of our players, including Mike. So I’m not sure if he will be ready to go on the 27th, but we’re hoping he’s going to be ready to go shortly thereafter.”

Jason Gregor: Oilers GM Holland on Markus Niemelainen: “Niemelainen has a broken bone in his hand. He is supposed to stickhandle until the 28th of December, and will be at least another week after that before he could return.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said the defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) and forward Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body) won’t be ready to return for the Winter Classic.

TSN 1200: Injured Ottawa Senators.

Angus Crookshank – Knee

Colin White – Shoulder

Shane Pinto – Shoulder

Erik Brannstrom – Hand

Josh Brown – Thumb

Nikita Zaitsev – Lower-body

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner had his first practice since he injured his shoulder in early December.