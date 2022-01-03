NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Ryan Murray remained out yesterday. Both are out with short-term injuries.

Tom Gulitti: New Jersey Devils coach Alain Nasreddine said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is “doing ok” after being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Devils defenseman Damon Severson said that Hamilton took a puck to the jaw and wasn’t feeling well afterwards.

Jon Lane: New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth missed yesterday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel returned to the lineup.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Nikita Kucherov won’t play on Tuesday but he could be in the day-to-day range.

Erik Erlendsson: The Lightning activated defenseman Erik Cernak off the IR.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague missed his second consecutive game.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie missed yesterday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward David Gustafsson left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.