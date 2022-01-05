NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Devils, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Calgary Flames: Forward Brett Ritchie has been activated from the IR.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jeff Svoboda: The Blue Jackets activated Dean Kukan from the IR and placed Daniil Tarasov on the IR. Tarasov is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jim Matheson of Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins flew back to Edmonton to have tests on his lower-body issue.

Goaltender Mike Smith was having more tests on Tuesday after suffering an injury in OT against the Devils.

Sam Kasan of NewJerseyDevils.com: Forward Nico Hischier missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery today on his broken jaw. He’ll be placed on the IR retroactive to January 2nd.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier had right hip surgery on Monday and will be out for the rest of the season.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Ondrej Kase is day-to-day. Kase tweaked something in the gym before yesterday’s practice.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Connor McMichael didn’t skate because of a non-COVID illness.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov left practice early but he didn’t know their status as he hadn’t spoken their their trainers yet.