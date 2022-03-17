NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Hurricanes, Oilers, Canadiens, Blues, Canucks and More

Darren Dreger: The injury to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun may not be as serious as they had originally feared. It’s possible that he is back on the ice later this week.

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Patrice Bergeron will miss at least their next two games. Cassidy adds: “A previous injury has re-emerged and there’s risk for infection. We’re being cautious.”

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo is “pretty close” to returning to the lineup according to coach Rod Brind’Amour. After today’s morning skate, they will determine if he’s good to go tonight.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Jakub Voracek and Justin Danforth returned to the lineup last night.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and defenseman Kris Russell will be coming off the IR and the LTIR.

Oilers Now: Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is at least a couple of weeks away from returning.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was on the ice again yesterday. Things seem to be heading in the right direction.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray is not skating and is not close to returning. He may not play again this season.

Ian Mendes: Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot left last night’s game early. Coach D.J. Smith after the game said that it “looks like he’ll be out a little bit.”

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Adin Hill had a set but they aren’t shutting him down or considering undergoing surgery. They are just expecting him to miss a week or so.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Tyler Bozak will be out for at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is feeling good and could return to the lineup tonight.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Elias Pettersson is still day-to-day and that he maybe better suited for returning on the weekend.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks coch Boudreau on Nils Hoglander: “It’s a lower body injury…he said it was just pretty sore. So I don’t know if that means he’s out tomorrow or he’s not out tomorrow. It just happened, so we’ll find out by morning I assume.”