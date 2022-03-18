NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Avs, Kings, Canadiens, Predators, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes Johan Larsson and Jay Beagle should be able to return right after the trade deadline.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller and forward Zemgus Girgensons returned to the lineup.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Tyler Johnson weren’t at practice yesterday.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on forward Gabriel Landeskog: “He’s confident he’ll be back for the playoffs, if not sooner. We’ll see what happens”

Cap Friendly: The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Alex Edler off the LTIR. The Kings have only $319,084 in usable space in the LTI salary pool.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens Tyler Pitlick was wearing a regular jersey at practice.

Stu Cowan: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher crashed awkwardly into the boards and was helped off to the dressing room. It didn’t look good for him.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have activated goaltender Jake Allen and forward Christian Dvorak from the IR.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Matt Benning are day-to-day.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot has a fractured hand and is done for the year.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blue coach Craig Berube on Robert Thomas taking part in their morning skate yesterday but not able to play last night: “I don’t know. It’s hard to explain to be honest with you. He doesn’t feel ready to play yet. That’s where he’s at.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin is looking good but they don’t expect him to return “in the next little while. Certainly not this week.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer couldn’t clarify if Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith or Robin Lehner‘s injuries were day-to-day or week-to-week.

He did say: “Let’s put it this way, they aren’t on my radar for tonight, or likely the near future.”

Jesse Granger: The Golden Knights activated forwards Brett Howden and Mattias Janmark from the IR.

Jesse Granger: Signs are pointing to Robin Lehner’s lastest injury being a significant injury. wouldn’t put a timeline on it but he could miss the rest of the regular season.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there is speculation that Lehner’s injury could keep him out for the season but Golden Knights strongly suggest that that may not be the case and that it’s not a long-term injury.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel didn’t return for the third period.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t update Eichel after the game, just adding: “He didn’t come back so that’s not good. We’ll get him evaluated and hopefully know more tomorrow.”