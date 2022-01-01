NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin missed practice with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Justin Danforth was put on the IR after spraining his MCL in his left knee on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said there is a small chance that forward Brendan Gallagher could play today.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Brayden Schenn could return today.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Zach Bogosian missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Bryan Burns: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been skating for the past couple of days and is feeling good. He hopes he’s able to return to the lineup shortly.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Mitch Marner off of the LTIR.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick returned to the lineup last night. It was his first game since October 22nd.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague missed last night’s game.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.