NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Kings, Flyers, Pens, Sharks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Sonny Milano returned to the lineup last night.

Craig Morgan: Have been hearing that Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse‘s season could be over after he blocked a shot and broke a bone in his hand. He’s being further evaluated today.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bedner said that forward Nathan MacKinnon flew back to Denver for further evaluation and the concern is “high.”

Mike Chambers: Coach Bednar on MacKinnon’s injury: “Possibly could be stemming from the fight” that happened on Sunday night.

Mike Chambers: Avs defenseman Sam Girard skated for the first time yesterday since his injury. Forward Gabriel Landeskog is still a ways off from skating.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 11 games.

Jim Fox: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is skating at practice and is progressing. He’s handling the puck more and taking some shots. Not sure when Doughty will be ready to return but his participation is increasing.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is okay and doesn’t have a concussion. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling has rejoined the team and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome was at the arena yesterday working out. He missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. He hasn’t been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton was on the ice yesterday which is a positive sign for him.

Olivia Reiner: Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that goaltender Carter Hart is dealing with a nagging injury,

Dave Molinari: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brock McGinn was able to use two hands when handling the puck at practice. Had previously only been using one.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Jason Zucker who was taking part in full contact at their morning skate: “He skated with (skills coach Ty Hennes) for 40 minutes before, then joined in full capacity. That’s the last hurdle before the return to play, so I think that’s a significant step in the process.”

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc could return to the lineup as early as Saturday if he gets clearance.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Seldon Keefe said that goaltender Jack Campbell looked good at their morning skate yesterday and “isn’t far off.” He is now listed as day-to-day.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that forward Ondrej Kase hasn’t received clearance to start skating or to travel. Keefe said that he hasn’t been told that it is a concussion.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek left last night’s game with a groin injury. It is his third groin injury of the season.

David Alter: Leafs coach Keefe said they don’t know the severity of the groin injury but added “he’s going to miss some time.”

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defensemen Justin Holl and Ilya Lyubushkin left last night’s games for precautionary reasons.

David Alter: Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly on Lyubushkin after the game: “I don’t know what’s going to happen with him, but he seems to be doing ok.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner left practice early after taking a shot up high – left shoulder area.

David Schoen: There wasn’t an update on Lehner after practice. Defenseman Nic Hague is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.