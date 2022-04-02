NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Maple Leafs and More

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri didn’t practice yesterday and was being evaluated by doctors. He finished Thursday’s game but took a big hit during it.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that they are hopeful that forward Anton Lundell is able to go this weekend. Forwards Patric Hornqvist and Noel Acciari aren’t traveling with the team and are day-to-day. They could return next week.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Ryan Poehling will return to the lineup.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Miles Wood is questionable for tonight.

Wood is coming off major surgery that has kept him out of the lineup for almost six months. He could be held out of several other games as their season finishes up.

Catherine Bogart: Devils forward Pavel Zacha has been out since March 15th with an upper-body injury.

Coach Ruff: “He’s feeling pretty good, so we’ll make a decision on him later today, but there’s a chance he plays over the weekend.”

Forward Andreas Johnsson is ready to return to the lineup after missing the past two games.

Forward Janne Kuokkanen was activated from the IR.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin skated yesterday and is expected to skate again today. He’s still considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s not known if he’ll be able to dress for Sunday’s game.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forwards Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney remain on the IR and will miss the next two games.

Gallant added: “After that, it’s a possibility.”

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Scott Laughton has been cleared to return to the lineup but they are going to be careful with him.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Pittsburg Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Jason Zucker‘s injury after Thursday’s game: “I don’t have anything for you as far as where we are at. He is being evaluated as we speak. I feel for him. He’s worked so hard to this point and I knew this game was an important one for him.”

St. Louis Blues: Forward Jordan Kyrou missed last night’s game with an illness.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin said that his neck is still a little sore and that he’s dealt with neck issues before.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was wearing a regular jersey and took part in his first full practice yesterday.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is back practicing.

Defenseman Lyubushkin practiced after missing Thursday’s game.

David Alter : Campbell will start tonight.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Muzzin will travel with their road trip. He won't play tonight but is getting close.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette on Carl Hagelin‘s eye injury: “Spirits are good. He’s doing good. …A long road ahead of him. I don’t know the exact details of it, but he’s got more work to do.”

JJ Regan: Capitals coach Laviolette said that it’s looking like forward Johan Larsson could be in the lineup on Sunday.

Samantha Pell: Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk practiced in a regular jersey. He is on the IR with an upper-body injury.