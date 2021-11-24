NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens, Islanders, Lightning, Maple Leafs and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle won’t play this week due to a lower-body injury. He’s undergoing further tests.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Riley Stillman will be out for a couple of games according to coach Derek King. When they get back to Chicago he will be re-evaluated by doctors.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram could be cleared for Friday. Forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Pavel Francouz will travel with the team to Dallas. They are getting close but won’t play.

Ted Kulfan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher will be out until the Olympic break after having wrist surgery.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings forward Mitchell Stephens doesn’t require surgery but will be out through the Olympic break with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Derek Ryan returned the lineup last night.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Oilers are also without left-handed defenseman Darnell Nurse (broken finger) and Slater Koekoek (lower-body).

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Jake Allen returned to the lineup.

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Brock Nelson will be out for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlin was on the ice yesterday to test out his injury. He’s out tonight but they are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Friday’s game.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on forward Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov isn’t skating yet. The original timeline for him was mid to late December.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Brayden Point will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek practiced yesterday for the first time since injuring his groin.