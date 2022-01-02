NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Kraken, Blues and Leafs

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Jujhar Khaira has received clearance to return to the lineup and is “good to go.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin aggravated something at practice a few days ago. They are hopeful that it’s not severe and that he’ll only miss a couple of games according to coach Jared Bednar.

Adrian Dater: Avs defenseman Bowen Byram will return to the lineup today.

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Byram: “I feel good. I’m ready to play. It’s kind of a day-by-day thing at times, but I feel like I’ve continued to progress and I’m ready to go.”

Mike Chambers: Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray isn’t ready to return yet.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers list goaltender Mike Smith as day-to-day and have recalled goaltender Iyla Konovalov.

Elliotte Friedman: Gene Principe said that Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is “day-to-day.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers Nugent-Hopkins has a lower-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot suffered a lower-body injury last night in the Winter Classic.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette left yesterday’s game with a neck injury.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis Blues: Goaltender Ville Husso was activated before last night’s game.

Puck Pedia: With Mitch Marner being activated from the LTIR yesterday the Toronto Maple Leafs have a projected salary cap hit of $66,000, which is a $111,000 cap hit now and $330,000 at the trade deadline.