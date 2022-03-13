NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Kings, Kraken and More

Pierre LeBrun: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is heading back to Arizona for an MRI to see the severity of his lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: He’ll have an MRI on Monday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a hit along the boards.

Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog requires knee surgery but they are hopeful he’ll return before the playoffs.

Defenseman Sam Girard will be out for four weeks.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner has been put on the IR. He’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: There was no update on Patrik Laine and Jakub Voracek‘s injuries. Seems unlikely that they play today.

Puck Pedia: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald was activated from the LTIR.

With this $1.5 million out of the LTIR pool, they can now only exceed the cap by $7 million and have $591,304 in salary cap space.

If/when they are ready to activate defenseman Kris Russell from the LTIR, they’ll need to send someone down.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg are not traveling with the team on their road trip.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Andreas Athanasiou on the IR retroactive to March 10th.

LA Kings Insider: Kings coach Todd McLellan said that forward Andreas Athanasiou will be out for an “extended period” of time.

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens have activated defenseman Joel Edmundson off the IR and placed defenseman Kale Clague on the IR.

Nick Alberga: Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is a possibility for Tuesday but Thursday seems more likely.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Kevin Labanc will rejoin the team next week and take part in some shooting drills. He’s still a “couple of weeks out.”

Bob Condor: Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.