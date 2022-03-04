NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Capitals and More

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks returning to the lineup last night included Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman.

Puck Pedia: The Blackhawks activated Johnson off the LTIR. The Blackhawks LTIR pool is now $5.56 million and they have $3.2 million in cap space.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson will start taking contact next week according to coach Derek King. He’s been out since December 11th with a broken clavicle.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin didn’t travel with the team to Arizona. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings activated forward Riley Barber from the IR and assigned him to the AHL.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the IR and activated forward Kyle Turris off the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Matt Dumba will not play during their road trip. They could return Sunday.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jake Evans left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (lower-body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper-body) missed last night’s game and are day-to-day.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Kevin Rooney will be out “week-to-week.”

Kaapo Kakko is also a few weeks away from returning.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rooney has been placed on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was good to go last night. Coach Mike Yeo said that forward Kevin Hayes is a real possibility for Saturday’s game.

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Justin Braun left last night’s game with the flu.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that goaltender James Reimer is considered week-to-week.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Boughner said that defenseman Erik Karlsson is doubtful for this weekend. Forward Rudolfs Balcers is likely to return and forward Jayson Megna is a possibility.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov missed last night’s game. He didn’t practice but was on the ice after the team practiced.

Capitals PR: The Capitals activated forward Anthony Mantha from the LTIR, place forward Joe Snively on the IR and foward Carl Hagelin on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: The Capitals moved Mantha’s $5.7 million off the LTIR and put Carl Hagelin’s $2.75 million on the LTIR. The are able to exceed the cap by $2.642 million, and have $155,833 in cap space.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said he’s ready to return on Friday. He practiced on a line with Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry.