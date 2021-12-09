NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Blues and Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks: Statement from the Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry on Jujhar Khaira:

“Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital early morning after extensive testing and returned home. Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery. At this point, it’s too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper returned to the lineup last night.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Michael Raffl returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with an illness.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was on the ice yesterday in full equipment.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens Christian Dvorak is out with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Derick Brassard returned to the lineup last night.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jake Guentzel will be week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said the forwards David Perron and Robert Thomas will miss tonight’s game.

Lou Korac: Blues GM Armstrong said that goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Jake Walman were being evaluated yesterday and they will know more about their injuries on Friday.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Travis Hamonic left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Thomas Drance: Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.