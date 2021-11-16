NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Stars, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, and Golden Knights

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt has missed the past 13 games with an upper-body injury. He’s the closest of four injured Sabres to returning.

Forward Victor Olofsson has missed the past six games with a soft tissue injury that is affecting his shooting. He’s getting close as well.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju has started skating. He had recently been in a walking boot.

Goaltender Craig Anderson has an upper-body injury and it’s not expected to be long-term.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Derek King said that they will re-evaluate Tyler Johnson again today. They aren’t sure if he’ll travel with the team on their road trip.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones said that he’ll be traveling with the team on their road trip and that his wrist is “feeling better every day.” He’s not sure when he’ll return but he hopes to be able to play against the Edmonton Oilers.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks Jones said that his wrist injury occurred in practice: “I finished practice, went home, was icing it. The next day, came in and showed the trainers what was going on. They tried to tape it and they said if my tendon had stayed in place I’d be OK. But it kept side-sliding out.”

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that goaltender Anton Khudobin missed practice yesterday with a non-COVID illness. The Stars are hopeful that Braden Holtby will be on the ice Wednesday or Thursday.

Forward Tyler Seguin left practice yesterday with a lingering lower-body injury.

Larry Brooks: Was told that New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil skated again on his own yesterday and could be on track to play tonight.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators haven’t ruled out surgery for Shane Pinto. He’ll need to be re-examined by doctors but surgery is a possibility. Coach DJ Smith said Pinto will be gone for a while.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that defenseman Ryan Ellis re-injured himself in their last game and is now week-to-week.

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Martinez won’t play tonight. Coach Pete DeBoer said that he’s undergoing more tests to make sure there was no nerve damage done by the cut and that there aren’t any further complications.

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have moved forward Matthew Highmore (upper-body) from the IR to the LTIR.