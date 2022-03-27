NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and More

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski suffered an upper-body injury and left last night’s game early.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and is on the IR.

Forward Brendan Gallagher is out a week with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jeff Petry is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Petry will be out for a while.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice for 20 minutes yesterday and might be able to return by the end of the season.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin wasn’t on the ice yesterday with a non-COVID illness,

Goaltender Casey DeSmith was on the ice after leaving Friday’s game early.

Forward Jason Zucker was on the ice in a non-contact jersey.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill was told earlier this month by a specialist to stay off the ice for two weeks. It’s been days, so he could be back on the ice this week.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Logan Couture‘s x-rays were negative and he’s day-today. He could practice on Monday and play on Wednesday.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: It’s sounding the earliest that Jack Campbell could return to the lineup is on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. If he’s not able to go then, returning earlier April is likely.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Matthew Highmore missed last night’s game with an upper-body and is day-to-day. It is not a concussion.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights activated Alec Martinez and his $5.25 million cap hit off the of the LTIR. They have $1.69 million in LTIR cap space.

To activate Mark Stone they would need to clear $7,814,167 in space. They are currently running a 25 man roster with 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

SinBin.vegas: Golden Knights forward William Carrier last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd missed last night’s game.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk skated a bit yesterday and remains day-to-day according to coach Peter Laviolette.