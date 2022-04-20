NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Habs, Flyers, Penguins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Canucks and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that Jakob Chychrun and Christian Fischer join Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse as being out for the season.

Antoine Roussel and Liam O’Brien are still injured but not ruled out just yet.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine and defenseman Zach Werenski missed last night’s game.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are hopeful that forward Marcus Foligno can return on Sunday. He’s in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Paul Byron left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that defenseman Kevin Connauton has a lower-body injury and will likely miss time.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was on the ice for the first time with the Penguins since being acquired at the trade deadline. Beaulieu: “It was a great day for me just to get out and be with my teammates.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Erik Karlsson‘s issue isn’t “crazy serious” according to his doctors and is day-to-day. Doubtful that he returns this year though. Defenseman Radim Simek will try to skate today.

Corey Masisak: Sharks Alexander Barabanov skated yesterday but isn’t ready yet. Forward Kevin Labanc is out for the rest of the season. Goaltender Adin Hill is likely done for the year.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Tyler Bozak is close to returning and that Alexei Toropchenko will start skating soon. Both players will travel with the team.

Luke Fox: On the ice before the Toronto Maple Leafs practice were Auston Matthews, Jake Muzzin, Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase. Kase was in a no-contract jersey.

Luke Fox : Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Kase has been on the ice for four or five consecutive days and is progressing. He won’t be traveling with the team on their road trip.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat‘s agent Pat Morris on Horvat’s injury: “If he could play he would be chomping at the bit to play. The foot is in a bad way, it could be season ending but we do not know yet.”