NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Leafs, Golden Knights and Jets

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski returned to the lineup.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Adam Boqvist was placed on the IR retroactive to February 27th. He is listed as day-to-day.

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie‘s upper-body issue isn’t believed to be serious. He could be out for seven to 10 days.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have placed goaltender Andrew Hammond on the IR.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes: ” The decision to play is totally mine. I got some good news about a week or 10 days ago. I feel 100%. I don’t think playing is going to make me have to get another surgery. Feel like I owe it to myself, my teammates, the fans, and Chuck.”

: Hayes said that his injury was an infection and the doctors were sure when it started. The infectious disease experts think is okay now. Adam Kimelman: Hayes said the infection started in the groin area and spread to his left leg. Back in January, he had surgery to drain fluid.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Jake Muzzin being on the LTIR: “It’s not one of these things where we’re going to try to wait and have him come back in the playoffs.”

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb missed last night’s game. He left Thursday’s game early with an undisclosed injury.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned the lineup last night after missing the past 19 games with a knee injury.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Ehlers was activated from the LTIR and forwards Cole Perfetti and Kristian Reichel were placed on the LTIR.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.