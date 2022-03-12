NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens, Penguins, Golden Knights and More

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blues Jackets Justin Danforth is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said they are “just hoping for the best here” on both Patrik Laine and Jakub Voracek who both may have suffered left leg/knee injuries.

Helene St. James: The Detroit Red Wings think that forward Robby Fabbri has a torn ACL and that he’s expected to miss the rest of the season according to coach Jeff Blashill.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald and defenseman Tyson Barrie could return to the lineup today.

Defenseman Kris Russell skated yesterday but there is no timeline on when he could return.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak and defenseman Joel Edmundson all practiced in a regular jersey. There isn’t a timeline on any of the three.

Coach Martin St. Louis said that Edmundson is getting “close.”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood practiced yesterday for the first time since the preseason. Coach Lindy Ruff: “Just a step in the right direction, non-contact, really non-participant jersey, so you know just out there getting into the flow, taking shots, not really involved in any of the drills.”

New York Islanders: Defenseman Zdeno Chara was activated from the IR.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson was on the ice in a non-contact jersey.

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith said they don’t expect forward Chris Tierney back next week.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Mike Matheson was activated off the IR.

Mike DeFabo: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Brock McGinn is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that goaltender Adin Hill is a definite possibility tonight. Goaltender James Reimer is going in the right direction but won’t be ready until next week at the earliest.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi has been placed on the IR.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak missed practice with an illness but coach Craig Berube thinks he should be okay for tonight.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith returned to Vegas with goaltender Robin Lehner. Smith has a knee injury. Lehner’s is lower-body and required crutches.