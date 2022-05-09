NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Kings, Predators, Penguins, Blues, and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Hampus Lindholm is a possibility for Game 5.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that after further evaluation, goaltender Darcy Kuemper‘s eye is fine. If the swelling goes down, he’s a possibility for tonight.

Helene Elliott: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game. He has not skated in a while.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that goaltender Juuse Saros won’t be available for Game 4.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry was given a day off and didn’t skate yesterday. The entire team was off yesterday and will skate today.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Rickard Rakell skated yesterday and is progressing. He was the only player on the ice yesterday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube said that there is a chance that defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo play in Game 5.

St. Louis Blues: Blues defenseman Marco Scandella left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube on Saturday on defenseman Torey Krug: “It’s lower body, it’s going to be some time.”

Defenseman Scott Perunovich was activated from the IR. He had been out since January 15th with a wrist injury and had surgery back on March 9th.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson didn’t take part in their optional skate yesterday because of his lower-body injury.

Coach Peter Laviolette said that Wilson remains day-to-day and added they’ll find out today if he’s able to go in Game 4.