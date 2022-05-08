NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Kings, Predators, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Hampus Lindholm is feeling better but won’t play today.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper left yesterday’s game early. There is no concussion and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be long-term.

Darcy Kuemper was forced to leave the ice after Ryan Johansen‘s stick accidentally got through his mask and into the right eye area. Pavel Francouz has come on in Kuemper’s place. pic.twitter.com/9dIBwaYLMY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2022

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson won’t be in the lineup today. Forward Carl Grundstrom is a possibility according to coach Todd McLellan.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Mark Borowiecki missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and his lower-body weren’t on the ice.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was on the ice for the first time yesterday since injuring his foot. He didn’t take any shots.

Forward Rickard Rakell was also on the ice ahead of their morning skate yesterday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Scott Perunovich is a possibility for today and that they had just kept defenseman Justin Faulk off the ice yesterday, he is okay.

Loue Korac: Blues defenseman Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo were on the ice yesterday.

Chris Pinkert: Blues defenseman Torey Krug will be out for “some time” according to coach Berube.

“It’s unfortunate,” Berube said. “We’ve got to try to do what we can do, control what we can do, guys have to go in there and guys have to do the job. (Krug) has ran that power play now now for quite some time and it’s been very successful. He’s not around, so somebody else has got to come in and do the job.”

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Michael Bunting: “In terms of the injury, I think he’s fine … It’s coming back from an injury and then you’re also coming in and you’re playing in the playoffs for the first time. Especially when you’re gonna play on that (top) line, it’s not easy.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson missed yesterday’s game.