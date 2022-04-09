NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Rangers, Jets and More

Boston Bruins: Forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm missed last night’s game.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was in the lineup last night.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings: forward Mitchell Stephens has been cleared to return. He’s been out with a lower-body injury since November 13th.

Forward Dylan Larkin and defenseman Filip Hronek were given maintenance days but are expected to play today.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is skating and is on track to return to the lineup in early May.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry could return to the lineup tonight.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler are not traveling with the team on their five-game road trip.

An update on Siegenthaler should come today.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Gerard Gallant said that Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney could play today.

Larry Brooks: Rangers forward Tyler Motte suffered a “significant upper-body injury” on Thursday night against the Penguins.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner on goaltender James Reimer: “Yeah, I think he’s gonna be okay. (Couture) fell on him pretty hard and so they’re still assessing him now and figuring out what we’re going to do for the road trip, obviously leaving tomorrow, but I’m hoping it’s nothing too serious.”

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is out day-to-day.