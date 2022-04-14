NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Rangers, Flyers, Canucks and Golden Knights

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk practiced yesterday after missing Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury. He could be in the lineup Thursday,

Defenseman Brandon Carlo was being evaluated yesterday by doctors after leaving Tuesday’s game.

Forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm didn’t skate yesterday.

“We’re into the second week…once they join us in practice, I can give you a much better update,” Cassidy said of Pastrnak and Lindholm. “They weren’t out there with us today so that rules them out for . Friday, whether we skate or not, we play an afternoon game . If they’re out Friday, then I could probably give you a better answer.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy: “With (Hampus)Lindholm and (David) Pastrnak (injuries), I thought would be more day-to-day, it’s turned into week-to-week.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bedner said that Gabriel Landeskog‘s timeframe “doesn’t have him skating in the near future.” Landeskog is still recovering from knee surgery.

Evan Rawal: Bednar said that Landeskog is targeting the start of the playoffs but it would be great if he could get into a game or two.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Bednar said they hope to get forward Nazem Kadri back next week.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forward Vladislav Namestnikov is week-to-week and not expected to travel with the team on their road trip to Canada next week.

Bowness said that goaltender Braden Holtby hasn’t been on the ice and unless there is progress, he could be done for the season.

Mattews DeFranks: The Stars are hopeful that Namestnikov is able to return during the regular season.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that they don’t have a timeline for Givani Smith.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil returned to the lineup last night.

Philadelphia Flyers: Out last night for the Flyers included: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam Atkinson (lower body), Carter Hart (lower body), Patrick Brown (upper body) and Nate Thompson (lower body).

Jordan Hall: Flyers defenseman Cam York is also out with a lower-body injury.

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser met with a specialist and at this time surgery is not required. They are hopeful that he’ll be able to return at some point this season.