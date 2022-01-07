NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Stars, Wild, Devils, Sens, Sharks, Kraken, Lightning and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that Jay Beagle (lower-body) has had surgery and could be out for anywhere between eight weeks and the remainder of the season.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg has been out since December 14th with a lower-body injury. He was back on the ice yesterday. Coach Don Granato:

“It was good to see him on the ice, but that was one step of what we needed. It’s only a pregame skate. It’s not contact. If it was a regular practice, he would not have been out there today.”

Rick Sadowski: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray returns to the lineup with Jack Johnson coming out with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars: The Stars have activated forward Joel Kiviranta from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Nick Bjugstad has an upper-body injury and will be “out for a while.”

Michael Russo: Have been hearing that Bjugstad could miss six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Kirill Kaprizov left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Nico Hischier returned to the lineup last night.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that forward Colin White isn’t close. They are hopeful for early-March.

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith said they expect to have forward Josh Brown (broken thumb) back in the lineup sometime during their road trip.

TSN 1200: Senators coach Smith said Nikita Zaitsev: “When Zaitsev originally got hurt we thought it would be about 3 weeks but now it looks like clover to 5 weeks.”

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Gerry Mayhew is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Derick Brassard returned to the lineup but in a perfect world they would have had him get in a few full practices first according to coach Mike Yeo.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have placed defenseman Jacob Middleton on the IR.

Sheng Peng: Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is a possibility for Saturday but more likely for Tuesday according to coach Bob Boughner.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Boughner said they are deciding whether to put goaltender James Reimer on the IR. He has a lower-body injury and “is dealing with some things here.”

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Jaden Schwartz will have hand surgery and will be out for four to six weeks.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Eduardo Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup last night.

Puck Pedia: After activating Nikita Kucherov off the LTIR, the Lightning now have $0 salary cap space and can exceed the salary cap by $6.91 million.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that defenseman Dmitri Orlov should be able to go on Friday. Laviolette isn’t sure if forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom will travel with the team on their two-game road trip.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets put forward David Gustafsson on the IR.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forward Paul Stastny missed last night’s game.