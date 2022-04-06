NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic missed last night’s game.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on if defenseman Connor Murphy will return this season from his concussion: “It’s come up, like, ‘Hey, is it worth (it)?’ But it’s going to be up to him. If he feels like good enough to play, then we’re going to play him, obviously.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has been out for a month and is getting close to returning.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed last night’s game. He was given a maintenance day on Monday but did skate during their optional skate yesterday.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist returned to the lineup after missing the past five games.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Matthew Boldy missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury but could be ready to play against the St. Louis Blues.

Michael Russo: Wild defenseman Jon Merrill has joined the team but he won’t play in their next two games.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher returned to the lineup last night.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry practiced in a no-contract jersey yesterday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Jimmy Vesey will have an MRI today.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Jack Hughes suffered a low grade MCL sprain in his left knee on Saturday and he’ll be shut down for the season.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton returns to the lineup. Defenseman Nick Seeler is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and he may not be able to return this season. Forward Zack MacEwen is out with a head injury.

Andy Strickland: Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz won’t be lineup tonight for what would have been his return to St. Louis. He’s been dealing with multiple injuries all season.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Ryan McDonagh won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin and forward Ondrej Kase are back in Toronto and have started skating.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Erik Kallgren is fine now and was just stunned. (He left in the second period after take a shot up high)

Canucks PR: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is out with an upper-body injury.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty were skating in full gear at the teams practice facility.