NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Wild, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Maple Leafs and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was to miss last night’s game but could be an option on Friday.

Forward Anton Blidh returned to the lineup last night.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Nathan MacKinnon left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Taylor Hall hit on Nathan MacKinnon. Scary for MacKinnon. Hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/ixhadmkJSj — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) January 27, 2022

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has been medically cleared to return. They’ll see how he is over the next day or two before deciding his weekend’s status.

Goaltender Cam Talbot practiced and they’ll see how he responds to it.

Michael Russo: Brodin thinks he’ll be ready for Friday.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out indefinity. Forwards Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher are getting close but not there yet.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Carey Price continues to rehab his knee injury. He is progressing but there is no timeline on when he’ll return.

Eric Engels: Canadiens goaltending coach Eric Raymond said Price is frustrated on how slow things have progressed and that he had been hoping to be back a couple of months ago.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Christian Dvorak was given a therapy day.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Josh Brook was activated from the IR and assigned to the AHL.

New Jersey Devils: Defenseman Ty Smith (upper-body) practiced yesterday. Nico Hischier and P.K. Subban were given maintenance days. Michael McLeod didn’t practice.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Filip Chytil is listed as day-to-day, Defenseman Patrik Nemeth is out with personal reasons and won’t travel with the team to Columbus.

Bruce Garrioch: Sources are saying that Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson has a high ankle sprain. They won’t have an idea on a timeline until the swelling goes down. It will be long-term as ankle sprains can be worse than a break.

Frank Seravalli: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis could require offseason surgery according to GM Chuck Fletcher. Fletcher said he told his medical staff to “get them right for next year” as “we’ve got a long road ahead of us.”

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks Jacob Middleton (concussion) and Jaycob Megna (lower-body) were on the ice yesterday.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren left last night’s game for precautionary reasons.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin missed his third consecutive game but did skate for the third consecutive day.

Coach Sheldon Keefe: “The progress has been steady … He’ll have his neuro psych test today, which will determine his status going forward”