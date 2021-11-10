NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Panthers, Predators and Plenty More

Boston Bruins: Forward Trent Frederic left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said they’ll have an update on the extent of Brandon Hagel’s injury at some point today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Blackhawks have put MacKenzie Entwistle on the LTIR with a left ankle injury. He’ll be out for four to six weeks.

Henrik Borgstrom missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Blackhawks have activated Wyatt Kalynuk from the LTIR.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on if defenseman Cale Makar and forward Valeri Nichushkin are ready to go on Thursday: “I think we’re going to see Cale back, and I think we’re going to see Val back, as well.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek missed yesterday’s practice with a non-COVID illness.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian left last night’s game early.

Mike Morreale: Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment remains out with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Cedric Paquette left last night’s game early.

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have placed forward Nick Cousins and Filip Forsberg on the IR with upper-body injuries. Both are listed as week-to-week.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out with a non-COVID illness.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken forward Marcus Johansson returned to the lineup last night.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said there is concern about defenseman Erik Cernak, who left the game early. Cooper said it could be a week-to-week injury.

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn is going to be out longer than they hoped according to coach Travis Green. He’s listed as week-to-week.

Vegas Golden Knights: Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed that forward Mark Stone is back skating with the team. He’s not ready to return to the lineup just yet.