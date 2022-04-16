NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is day-to-day.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is progressing and they hope that he’ll be able to return in the next game or two.

Chicago Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach sprained his right shoulder on Thursday night and missed practice yesterday.

Forward Jonathan Toews had a maintenance day yesterday.

Ben Pope: Blackhawk defenseman Connor Murphy practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Carey Price returned to the lineup last night.

Eric Engels: “It’s been 282 days since Carey Price last appeared in an NHL game, and 284 since he was in one at the Bell Centre. I’m expecting this to be one of those unforgettable nights, with an ovation that will resonate well beyond the walls of the NHL’s best arena.”

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Tyler Motte has a “significant” upper-body injury. Coach Gerard Gallant adds: “we’re not looking for him for the next seven games, that’s quite for sure,” and “I just heard he’s out for quite a while.”

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that they are hopeful that forward Cam Atkinson can play on Sunday. He skated yesterday morning and he won’t be ready for Saturday.

Defenseman Cam York is out today and is day-to-day.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is not expected back anytime soon and they are unsure if he’ll be back this year.

Olivia Reiner: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is likely not back this year but he hasn’t been ruled out.

Pens Insider Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry won’t travel with the team as he’s having a lower-body injury evaluated.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Mackenzie MacEachern was put on the LTIR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin missed practice yesterday.

Lance Hornby: Muzzin won’t play this weekend. It’s not concussion-related and is something that flared up on Thursday.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase was on the ice before practice yesterday.

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Matthew Highmore should play on Monday. He added that it’s possible that Brock Boeser returns.

Iain MacIntyre: Boudreau said that Bo Horvat is out on Monday and if anything is broken, he could be out a while. It’s not looking good,

Canucks PR: Horvat will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Forward Nils Hoglander had surgery to repair a core muscle/groin injury.