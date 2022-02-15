NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Wild, Predators, Sens, Flyers, Kraken, Golden Knights and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bergeron didn’t travel with the team and won’t play tonight.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is probable for tonight. Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen likely isn’t ready yet.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Jonathan Toews (concussion protocol) has been working out back in Chicago. King isn’t sure if Toews has been skating.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Dean Evason seemed concerned about the injury. Dumba is still being evaluated.

Nashville Predators PR: Forward Nick Cousins is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is doubtful tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Chabot wasn’t able to finish Sunday’s game after taking a hit from Capitals Tom Wilson.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said the defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is out with an upper-body injury. He’s doing okay but he’s not good enough for his style of play.

Jordan Hall: Flyers forward Derick Brassard is out again with a hip issue. Forward Gerry Mayhew didn’t practice after crashing heavily into the boards.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Kevin Hayes was on the ice yesterday for practice.

Bill Meltzer: The Flyers will make a decision on Hayes around March 1st. Mayhew has a swollen eye and they are hopeful that he can play tomorrow.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Marcus Johansson returned to the lineup. Defenseman Carson Soucy is “real close” according to coach Dave Hakstol. He could be a few more days before he’s ready.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said defenseman Marco Scandella (lower-body) will travel with the team on their road trip and might be available but defenseman Scott Perunovich (upper-body) won’t travel.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they are hopeful to get defenseman Zach Bogosian back in early March. Bogosian had a “small procedure done. The Lightning only have three games remaining this month.

David Alter: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone was placed on the LTIR.

GM Kelly McCrimmon said that forward Jack Eichel will return on Wednesday against the Avalanche.

Cap Friendly: “Stone’s $9.5M to LTIR solves Vegas’ Eichel/Martinez cap issues: Vegas currently has a 22 player roster, if Eichel & Martinez are activated, they need to assign 1 player. Assuming Amadio ($750k) is reassigned, no further moves are required for compliance”

David Pagnotta: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on Mark Stone’s back injury: “He has seen numerous (6) specialists all over North America. He’s had 10-12 diagnostic exams performed.”

McCrimmon adds that Stone has been dealing with multiple back issues and they are hopeful that he won’t require surgery.

Puck Pedia: “The #VegasBorn added Stone to LTIR ($9.5M) & removed Eichel ($10M) from LTIR (Pool now $14.7M). With Martinez still on LTIR, they have $5.24M cap space available. If Martinez is activated, need to demote 1 player (or add 1 more to LTIR) to be compliant.”

Cap Friendly: “How does the math work?

1. They have $5.7M in LTIR relief

2. Stone to LTIR: +9.5M

3. Amadio reassigned: +750k

4. Activate Eichel: -10M

5. Activate Martinez: -5.25M

Result: $700k to spare

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that goaltender Vitek Vanecek will travel with the team on their road trip but T.J. Oshie won’t.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have activated defenseman Logan Stanley from the IR.

Ken Wiebe: Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu practiced in a no-contact jersey.