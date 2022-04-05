NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Flames, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks, Maple Leafs and More

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Craig Smith is dealing with a nagging upper-body injury but should be able to play through it. They will monitor him. They are hoping the couple days off will do him good.

Boston Bruins: Bruins forward Trent Frederic left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins forward David Pastrnak left last night’s game after getting tangled up on a faceoff. It seems that he’s been dealing with a core injury over the past few weeks.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said that defenseman Oliver Kylington and forward Brett Ritchie won’t travel with the team.

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have recalled defenseman Bowen Byram from his conditioning loan.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski returned to the lineup last night.

Forward Yegor Chinakhov missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Based on watching how Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is practicing, guessing that he could be ready to return soon.

: It’s doubtful that he returns tonight but it could be next Monday in Montreal. Doubt that he would make his comeback return on the road. John Lu: Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said they don’t have an estimate on when Price could rejoin the lineup.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Kasperi Kapanen, Danton Heinen and Anthony Angello missed practice with a non-COVID illness. Coach Mike Sullivan is said they are hopeful they will feel better this morning.

Sheng Peng: There is a “strong possibility” that San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc will be shut down for the season according to coach Bob Boughner.

There isn’t an update on goaltender Adin Hill which isn’t great news.

Curtis Pashelka: Boughner on Labanc: “His progress is good. I think they’re weighing the risk-reward. There’s probably a strong possibility we’re not going to see him back, just because if he’s ready in 2 weeks, do you want him back for the last 7-8 games & take a chance? He’s healing great.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Torey Krug and forward Tyler Bozak: “They’re doing fine. They are on the right path, so we’ll see how it goes. I don’t really have a timetable for them.”

Lou Korac: Blues forward Jordan Kyrou returned to the lineup last night.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin will “likely” play tonight.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs William Nylander missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness but could be able to play tonight.

Alberto: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday updated Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov.

“Everybody in the hockey world rooting for him after his diagnosis last month. This is him week. He finished his six weeks of chemotherapy. He’s got four weeks until his next round. He’s on the ice three times a week. The Maple Leafs rent him ice out in Dusseldorf, Germany, and he’s in the gym five times a week.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins is still being evaluated and won’t be ready for Wednesday’s game.

Forward Cole Perfetti is still out with an upper-body injury, is not skating and is “unavailable” according to coach Dave Lowry.